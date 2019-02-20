One of the Kardashian family's longest running relationships might be in jeopardy.

No, we're not talking about any of the romantic ones; we're talking about the "unmatchable relationship" between Kylie Jenner and her longtime BFF Jordyn Woods, which is now being tested in the wake of the shocking news that Jordyn, 21, may have hooked up with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend and the father of her infant daughter, True Thompson.

A source close to the family told E! News "Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her," but it's Kylie, 21, that is "in denial" over Jordyn's alleged actions.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner is "very torn on how to handle the situation," but ultimately, the source said, Kylie, along with the rest of her family, are "writing Jordyn off."