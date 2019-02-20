SUNDAYS
9PM

From Happiness to Heartbreak: A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Feb. 20, 2019 9:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Instagram

It's the end of the road for Khloe Kardashianand Tristan Thompson

E! News can confirm the famous couple has broken up, less than a year after welcoming their first child together, True Thompson. The news comes amid claims Thompson cheated on his famous partner with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods

The Cleveland Cavaliers pro called the rumors "fake news" in a since-deleted tweet, but Khloe seemed to disagree, leaving a series of shouting emojis on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post about the allegations.

"She heard it from multiple people and doesn't believe him for a second," a source told E! News

Photos

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Romance Rewind

However things unfolded, the two have not been seen together as of late and appeared to spend Valentine's Day apart. A source recently revealed Khloe is "focused on True and her work" and, when it came to her and Tristan, she chose "not to worry about it or to classify their relationship anymore."

"She doesn't need to think about what's up with Tristan or what he's doing out on the road like she used to," the source explained to E! News. "Being True's mom is truly all she cares about and is her top priority."

While Khloe and Tristan faced major controversy during their romance, it wasn't always rocky for these two. Take a walk down memory lane. 

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Halloween, Kissing, PDA

Snapchat

2016: Sparks Fly

Khloe and Tristan fuel romance rumors as they're spotted vacationing together in Mexico. On Halloween, they display their budding relationship on social media, confirming love is in the air. "Khloe and Tristan are doing really well. They are exclusive," an insider tells E! News at the time. "There is a lot of chemistry between the two of them and they are happy together."

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Byrdman / SURQ / BACKGRID

March 2017: Birthday Bonanza

For Tristan's 26th birthday, Khloe throws her man a gold-themed soirée. "To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together!" she writes on Instagram along with a sweet photo of the two looking at each other. "May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this." The following June, Tristan returns the favor by planning a surprise bash for the reality star's 33rd birthday. A source says the couple "looked extremely in love" and were "affectionate all night." "You could tell that Tristan is really in love with her and stuck by her side all night," the insider dishes. "The family loves Tristan and they were all taking photos with him and really treated him like a family member."

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Cutest Moments

Instagram

September 2017: Starting a Family

Multiple sources confirm to E! News that Khloe is pregnant with her first child. "Khloe is so happy. You have no idea," a source says. The mom-to-be does not address the reports. 

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Baby Bump, Tristan Thompson, Pregnancy Confirmation Photo

Instagram

December 2017: It's True!

Just days before Christmas, the Good American mogul confirms she is indeed expecting. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" she writes to her followers. "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!" Khloe continues, "Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

E!

March 2018: A Little Lady Is on the Way

In the season 15 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the expectant star learns she's pregnant with a baby girl. "I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all," Khloe admits. "I'm like in a state of shock."

Khloe Kardashian, Baby Shower

Instagram

March 2018: Celebrating in Style

With her due date looming closer, the star celebrates her first little one with a luxurious, star-studded and pink-themed baby shower

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

NGRE / BACKGRID

April 2018: Controversy Strikes

Just days before E! News confirms the arrival of the couple's daughter, reports with photos and videos emerge of Tristan purportedly cheating on Khloe with other women. "There's video of Tristan making out with a girl last night," big sister Kim Kardashian reacts to the news in a later episode of KUWTK

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Pregnant, Baby Bump, 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Party

Courtesy Getty Images for Rémy Martin/Jerritt Clark

April 2018: She's Here

On April 12, E! News confirms Kardashian has given birth to her first child. On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we later learn Kim KardashianKourtney KardashianKris Jenner and Tristan make it to Cleveland in time for the birth. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

April 2018: True Love

Amid Tristan's controversy, Khloe confirm their daughter's arrival and reveal her special moniker. "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," she writes on Instagram. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Article continues below

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Thanksgiving 2018

Tristan Thompson/Instagram

May 2018: Another Chance

A month after Tristan's scandal rocks the couple's world, a source reveals the two are not calling it quits. "Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," the insider shares with E! News. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family." When a fan later criticizes her on Twitter for staying with the basketball pro, Kardashian fires back. "You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," she retorts. "I'm proud of my strength." 

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, New Year's Eve 2018

Instagram / Tristan Thompson

February 2018: It's Over

10 months after welcoming their daughter, Khloe and Tristan break up amid claims that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. E! News is told the pair will remain focused on co-parenting True as Khloe remains in Los Angeles, Calif. and Tristan travels for basketball. 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , Couples , Breakups , , Top Stories , Apple News , VG , Kardashians

Trending Stories

Latest News
Henry Golding, Machine Gun Kelly, Tom Payne, Vanity Fair and LOréal Paris Pre-Oscars Party

Henry Golding, Amandla Stenberg and More Stars Attend 2019 Pre-Oscars Party

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, New Year's Eve 2018

How Khloe Kardashian Found Out the Truth About Tristan Thompson: Inside The Days Leading to Their Breakup

Whoopi Goldberg, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

The View Sets the Record Straight on Whoopi Goldberg Possibly Hosting the 2019 Oscars

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice's Attorney Shuts Down Rumors She's Cheating on Joe

Daniel Radcliffe Turned to Alcohol to Cope With Fame

MTV The Challenge, Feature

Surprise Bromances, Contraband and Playing Favorites: Revealing Every Secret of MTV's The Challenge

Khloe Kardashian Hits the Gym Amid Cheating Allegations

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.