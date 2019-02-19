by Lena Grossman | Tue., Feb. 19, 2019 3:39 PM
It's the end of the road for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson10 months after welcoming their daughter.
E! News confirmed on Tuesday that the couple split up right around the same time that rumors began swirling of another case of alleged infidelity involving the NBA player. He was reportedly seen at a party getting cozy with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.
While Khloe has yet to make a public statement about the split, she commented on an Instagram post about their breakup with a slew of yelling emojis. Her close friend Larsa Pippen added, "Amen!!" and Malika Haqq wrote, "STRONG FACTS!"
Before this happened, however, Tristan posted then immediately deleted a tweet about the allegations. He wrote, "FAKE NEWS" and took it down a few moments later.
Tristan was embroiled in a cheating scandal in April, right before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True ThompsonThe Good American founder and her family were "heartbroken" about the reports that he cheated, and it became a focal point during a few episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Since then, their relationship has had its ups and downs, but many sources have told E! News that Khloe's first and foremost priority is being a mother to True.
When the KUWTK episodes about True's birth and the scandal first aired, Khloe took to Twitter to give her perspective and reminisce on the situation as a whole. "I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. My only thought was about the birth of my daughter. I wasn't going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved," she wrote on Nov. 4. "Joyous love. I chose to be mature & strong for True."
She said in another tweet, "I waited for this day for so many years! I know now, looking back that I was in shock because I couldn't believe that this would ever happen to me but I'm still very proud of myself for how I handled everything. True gave me the peace and strength I needed."
On New Years' Eve, Khloe reflected on her year and all the good and bad that came with 2018. "2018 was a roller coaster of emotions. My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I'm at an all time high. This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again," she captioned an Instagram video of herself and True at their family's Christmas Eve party.
Check out the photos below to see some of Khloe and Tristan's cutest moments together as a couple.
Splash News
Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian made one of their first outings together as a couple here in September 2016.
Snapchat
Khloe and Tristan put on some protective gear as they went out for an adventure in February 2017.
The couple shared a smooch while celebrating New Years 2018 together.
Khloe and Tristan wore matching workout outfits together in January 2018.
Getty Images for Rémy Martin // Jerritt Clark
The duo smiled together at a 2018 NBA All-Star Weekend party.
Jerritt Clark
Tristan and Khloe stopped for a photo together at his birthday party at Beauty & Essex in March.
Sasha Samsonova/khloewithak.com
The parents-to-be posed for some photos in March before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True Thompson on April 12, 2018.
Snapchat
Khloe and Tristan shared a kiss in August.
Roger / BACKGRID
The two of them held hands while attending Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' makeup launch in September.
Khloe and Tristan enjoyed some fun in the sun while vacationing together in September.
Tristan Thompson/Instagram
Tristan, Khloe and their baby True all smiled at their Thanksgiving dinner in Cleveland. It was True's first Turkey Day!
Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Khloe and Tristan rang in the new year together.
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, George Pimentel/Getty Images
On Feb. 19, E! News confirmed that Khloe and Tristan broke up 10 months after welcoming True. There were reports that Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods.
On Wednesday, a source told us, "She's all about True and being a good mom."
The insider said of their relationship, "She chooses not to worry about it or to classify their relationship anymore."
