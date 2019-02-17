by Lena Grossman | Sun., Feb. 17, 2019 3:49 PM
Doppelganger alert!
Kim Kardashian posted a photo of her two daughters North West and Chicago West sitting next to each other on a set of stairs. North wore a pair of light pink pajamas with lips on them and her wavy hair flowed down to her shoulders. Her 1-year-old sister donned a cute white onesie with stars on it. North reached her hand out and seemed to be reaching to hold onto her sister.
"My girls," Kim captioned it with a heart emoji at the end.
Kim's sweet picture is the latest in the Kardashian-West-Jenner album of family lookalikes. In fact, Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, Kylie Jenner's little girl Stormi Webster and their cousin Chicago are known as "the triplets."
Although this photo is extremely adorable in and of itself, it's striking just how much 5-year-old North looks just like her mama. North has channeled her famous mom a number of times and clearly sees her as her number one fashion and beauty inspiration.
In January, for instance, the KKW Beauty owner took a snapshot of North raiding her closet and trying on some bright heels in front of Louis Vuitton and Virgil Abloh handbags.
Let's also not forget the time she rocked a bold red lipstick at her family's epic Christmas Eve party. Nori has even made her foray into directing and modeling. In December, she crashed her mom's photo shoot and told her exactly how to pose. A few months before that, she walked in her first runway show in September and made Kim super proud.
Chi, we haven't forgotten about you! The youngest (for now) Kardashian-West kid just turned one and had an over-the-top and magical Alice in Wonderland-themed birthday party. It featured the Queen of Hearts, Alice herself, a multi-tiered cake and so much more.
Within a few months, North, Chicago and their brother Saint West will have to make some room on that staircase because Kim and Kanye West recently confirmed they're expecting their fourth child together.
E! News reported on Jan. 2 that the family was eagerly awaiting baby no. 4, who will be their second via surrogate. Kim, however, waited just under two weeks to make the official announcement herself. She told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that they were in fact having another kid.
"The surrogate is well into the pregnancy. She is due in May and everything looks good," a source told E! News in January. "Kim and Kanye have known for awhile and are very excited. They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out. Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect."
The insider also told us that the parents were "so grateful" to be able to welcome one more child into their family.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
