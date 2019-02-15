by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Feb. 15, 2019 10:02 AM
Roses are red, violets are blue. Kanye West truly knows the power, of a few special flowers.
While celebrating Valentine's Day, the rapper went all out for his wife Kim Kardashian by surprising her with a performance by Kenny G.
"NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!!! Happy Valentine's Day," Kim shared on social media as the legendary performer played his instrument in a sea of roses. "Somewhere over the rainbow."
While many fans were quick to gush over the romantic gesture, some of the couple's famous friends decided to have some fun. In fact, Chrissy Teigen had a very important question that needed to be shared on Twitter
"Did Kenny have to stand there while the flowers were being set up? How did he get out?" she asked Kim. "We need more info on Kenny!!!"
As for James Corden, he decided to dedicate a portion of his monologue to the surprise on Thursday night's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden.
"Everybody has been talking about how Kanye West surprised his wife Kim by filling their living room with roses and bringing in the musician Kenny G," he explained before sharing a clip of the heartfelt moment. "I bet you are really starting to feel self-conscience about the box of candy you got your Valentine."
He added, "And since his first name starts with a K and has long dark hair, Kim actually invited him to join the family. He now goes by Ken Kardashian." LOL!
Ultimately, the Kenny G surprise was only the beginning for Kim's Valentine's Day.
As documented on Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received plenty of gifts from her sisters. She also received matching Pair of Thieves socks for her three children from Cash Warren.
The night wouldn't be complete without some delicious food. It appears Kim was able to enjoy some Fresh Brothers pizza that was shaped in a heart as well as some tasty fried chicken.
Just a typical Thursday in Kim's fabulous life.
The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. on CBS.
Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE
From Rose Tunnels to Larger-Than-Life Stuffed Toys, See How the Kardashian-Jenner Kids Celebrated Valentine’s Day 2019
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?