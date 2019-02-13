Khloe Kardashian is living her best life.

Despite rumors swirling online about the status of her and Tristan Thompson's relationship, Khloe "feels very fulfilled," a source tells E! News.

"They are still together," the same source reveals. "Tristan is on the road and in Cleveland and Khloe's in L.A. most of the time."

Right now, the reality TV personality is enjoying spending time with her daughter, True Thompson.

She is "focused on True and her work," our source explains, adding, "She's all about True and being a good mom."

If anything, the fashion mogul "keeps things under wraps," which is why fans haven't seen her post intimate details about her life on social media.

While the 34-year-old TV personality has shared some cryptic Instagram posts in recent weeks, as of late, she's kept things low-key. From pics with her daughter to glamour shots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has shared small snippets of her world online.