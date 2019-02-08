SUNDAYS
9PM

Kourtney Kardashian’s Mona Lisa Catstuit Is a Literal Work of Art: See All of Her NYFW Looks

Kourtney Kardashian

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

New York Fashion Week is in full swing and Kourtney Kardashian is slaying every. single. day. (insert clapping emojis.)

Whether she's going to a fashion show or hitting up a fancy restaurant, the mom-of-three is dressing to the nines. Her latest outfit of choice is no different, and, dare we say, it deserves to be in a museum.

Wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier vintage Mona Lisa top and matching leggings, the reality TV personality looked like a literal work of art.

Giving her eccentric ensemble some edge, she paired her catsuit with a Helmut Lang biker trench coat, The Row combat boots and Céline cat-eye sunglasses.

To make things even more meta, Kourtney went to the Mickey Mouse art exhibit in New York City. Some would say it's when art met art. 

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Stories to share her immersive experience. She was with her bestie Simon Huck.

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian’s New York Fashion Week Fall 2019 Style

The last few days, Kourtney has worn everything from monochromatic suits to sultry corset tops to wild-printed coats.

Kourtney Kardashian NYFW

Gotham/GC Images

While the 39-year-old star's Mona Lisa top and leggings is getting a lot of buzz for its electrifying design, Kourtney kicked off NYFW with something more classic.

At the amfAR Gala, the reality TV personality walked the red carpet with her sister Kim Kardashian.

They both wore similar black gowns, but Kourtney's featured a sweetheart neckline and thigh-high slit. Kim's, on the other hand, had a plunging neckline.

The mom-of-three isn't dreaming up each and every outfit alone. Celebrity stylist Dani Michelle has been the mastermind behind Kourtney's fashion-forward looks during NYFW. 

If you want to get major style inspo from Kourtney, scroll through our gallery to see all of her fashion week looks.

Kourtney Kardashian

Skyler2018 / BACKGRID

Work of Art

Looking like a literal work of art, Kourtney stuns in a Jean Paul Gaultier vintage Mona Lisa top and matching leggings. Giving her outfit more edge, she throws on a Helmut Lang biker trench, The Row combat boots and Céline cat-eye sunglasses.

Kourtney Kardashian NYFW

Gotham/GC Images

Checkmate!

Cruella de Vil who? The mom-of-three struts her stuff in New York City wearing a black and white checkered coat, leather pants and black pointed boots. It seems she and her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, are taking NYFW by storm.

Kourtney Kardashian

PC / BACKGRID

Maroon Monochrome

Going for a monochromatic vibe, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star makes a statement with her head-to-toe maroon outfit. She wears a Filles à Papa suit from the Fall 2019 RTW Collection, pointed boots from Vetements and Céline sunnies.

Kourtney Kardashian NYFW

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Suited Up

The reality TV personality is definitely wearing her faves during NYFW, because her white-hot blazer is courtesy of Helmut Lang, while her matching pointed mules are Céline.

Kourtney Kardashian NYFW

Gotham/GC Images

Corset Craze

Kourtney sizzles in a Vivienne Westwood corset top from Pechuga Vintage. It features a sultry black lace overlay and asymmetric design. She ties her look together with wide-leg trousers and matching pointed mules from Céline.

Kourtney Kardashian NYFW

James Devaney/GC Image

Baring It All

Despite the cold temperatures in New York City, the 39-year-old star knows that, just like beauty, fashion is pain. She's giving us another monochromatic moment, wearing an off-white trench coat, oversized trousers, a sheer top and see-through lace bra.

Kourtney Kardashian, amfAR Gala New York 2019

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Versace Versace Versace

The reality TV star dresses to the nines at the amfAR Gala in New York City. Wearing a similar black gown to her sister Kim Kardashian's, Kourtney dazzles in a Versace design. It featured a thigh-high slit and sweetheart neckline.

NYFW is just getting started, which means Kourtney has more fearless fashion in store.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

