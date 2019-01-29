Kim Kardashian is on the move for her cause.

The reality star, who has gotten involved in criminal justice reform advocacy in the past year, spent her Monday among leaders and change makers at the California State Capitol in Sacramento.

Naturally, the longtime TV star and beauty mogul did not go unnoticed among the Legislature as senators and assemblymembers posed for photos with the mother of three and praised her for her time spent visiting.

"Civic engagement is a vital part of our democracy. I want to commend @kimkardashian for coming to the State Capitol and engaging on so many important issues affecting our state," Senator Susan Rubio said on social media.