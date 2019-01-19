If only life were like the movies, right?

It could be that Kourtney Kardashian is looking for the William Thacker to her Anna Scott. On Saturday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a clip from the rom-com Notting Hill to her Instagram Story. She captioned the video, "I want to be in love" with the crying emoji next to it.

The hit move, which stars Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, tells the story of a movie star (Roberts as Anna Scott) à la Julia Roberts fame-level and her relationship with the owner of a travel bookstore (Grant as William Thacker).

These seemingly star-crossed lovers somehow work out. Understandably so, people want to flock to the posh London neighborhood of Notting Hill to find their own Hugh Grant/William Thacker. Kardashian could even be one!