SUNDAYS
9PM

Kourtney Kardashian Says She "Wants to Be in Love Again"

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Jan. 19, 2019 12:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kourtney Kardashian

BACKGRID

If only life were like the movies, right? 

It could be that Kourtney Kardashian is looking for the William Thacker to her Anna Scott. On Saturday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a clip from the rom-com Notting Hill to her Instagram Story. She captioned the video, "I want to be in love" with the crying emoji next to it.

The hit move, which stars Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant, tells the story of a movie star (Roberts as Anna Scott) à la Julia Roberts fame-level and her relationship with the owner of a travel bookstore (Grant as William Thacker). 

These seemingly star-crossed lovers somehow work out. Understandably so, people want to flock to the posh London neighborhood of Notting Hill to find their own Hugh Grant/William Thacker. Kardashian could even be one!

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian Vacations With Sofia Richie and Scott Disick

The 39-year-old anticipated the reaction to her "I want to be in love" comment and posted a screenshot from a chat with her friend Allie Rizzo.

In a response to an Instagram direct message, Kourtney wrote, "Lmao. Best movie!!!"

Rizzo replied, "Hahahaha classic rich bitch why can't I find a classic love?" 

She added, "A new novel by Kourt."

Kourtney Kardashian, Luka Sabbat

NGRE / BACKGRID

The mom of 3 quipped back, "Seriously bc the other half right after I post that is like rich bitch you don't wanna be in love, go live that grown n sexy life."

She finished it off with a broken heart emoji.

Earlier in the month, Kourtney enjoyed a ski and snowboard-filled getaway with Luka Sabbat and her sisters. "Kourtney invited Luka to come on the trip with them because he is friends with the whole group of girls and she thought it would be fun," a source told E! News at the time. "He's been hanging around a lot and Kourtney is always excited to see him."

The insider said the 21-year-old "meshes really well with the group and all of the sisters love having him around."

While Luka and Kourtney have enjoyed some nights out together, there's nothing too serious going on right now. Another source told E! News in October that their relationship "was not serious" and that she's just "having fun."

Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

BACKGRID

It seems like there's no love lost for Kourtney's ex and father to her three kids, Scott Disick. The two of them and Disick's new girlfriend Sofia Richie have all gone on vacation together with their children Mason DisickPenelope Disick andReign Disick.

While on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, the oldest Kardashian sister told Andy Cohen how she would react if Disick proposed to Richie. She kept it concise with one word: "Congratulations."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Scott Disick , Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Dream Kardashian

Dream Kardashian Is All Smiles in Rob Kardashian's Sweet Photo

Rob Kardashian, Alexis Skyy

Alexis Skyy Professes Her ''Love'' for Rob Kardashian After Date Night

Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift

Kim Kardashian Effectively Makes Peace With Taylor Swift by Listening to Her Music

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Wear Matching Swimsuits During Private Birthday Getaway

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Kicks Off Stormi Webster's 1st Birthday With Beachside Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, KUWTK

Here's How Kourtney Kardashian Would React If Scott Disick Proposed to Sofia Richie

Chicago West, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Inside Chicago West's Fabulous Little Life From Custom Gear to a Luxe Nursery to the Best Friends a Cousin Could Want

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.