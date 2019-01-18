SUNDAYS
Kim Kardashian Effectively Makes Peace With Taylor Swift by Listening to Her Music

by alyssa morin | Fri., Jan. 18, 2019

Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift

John Shearer/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has clearly moved on from the Taylor Swift drama.

For those who don't have Snapchat or who don't follow the cosmetics mogul, a Taylor fan account on Twitter caught Kim jamming out to the pop star's hit song "Delicate."

Putting things delicately (pun intended), the reality TV star is definitely sending a message to the singer or at least that's what fans think.

Earlier this week, Kim made it known she was "over" the Taylor feud when she and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Host Andy Cohen asked a series of juicy questions pertaining to the family's recent celebrity fights, asking Kim straightforward whether or not there was still a "beef with Taylor after all that went down."

"Over it," the 38-year-old star said, shaking her head. "No [I haven't had any communication with Taylor], I feel like we've all moved on."

Watch

Kardashian Sisters Spill Tea on Tristan Thompson, Taylor Swift & More

In fact, Kim is way past her fight with the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer that she told Andy she'd rather be stuck in an elevator with Swift over Drake (whom husband Kanye West is currently beefing with).

In case you didn't "keep up" with the Kim and Taylor feud back in 2016, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star leaked a video of her husband calling the singer to approve a lyric about her in his song "Famous."

Previously, the pop star publicly claimed the rapper didn't speak to her about it. However, Kim had the receipts and took to Snapchat to reveal the video of her husband talking to Taylor.

Because of the feud and how it all went down, fans can't help but feel that the reality TV star's recent Snapchat is a peace offering. The fact that Kim is listening to "Delicate" days after she told Cohen she's "over" their beef, is huge.

The drama may have started on Snap, but it can end there too.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

