SUNDAYS
9PM

Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye West After Comments About Controversial Musicians

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jan. 14, 2019 11:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian is cutting any budding controversy out at the root. 

On Sunday, Kanye West hosted a service, during which he addressed how controversial musicians have been treated by the public. 

"Everybody they want the art from the artist, but anytime they do anything erratic, they just gonna pull up full documentaries on them and then they gone come with the Michael documentary...We can enjoy all they music all we want," he said at one point, insisting if that's the case, we also take down Leonardo da Vinci's art. "Let's take down all the art."

The comments seemed to be in reference to the upcoming Leaving Neverland documentary, which explores the sexual abuse allegations against the late king of pop. Michael Jackson's estate denounced the project

The rapper seemed to be speaking also of R. Kelly, who is under mounting public scrutiny after Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docuseries aired, publicizing various misconduct allegations against the singer from multiple women. Kelly has consistently denied any allegations of misconduct. 

Photos

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos

After the service, his famous wife took to Twitter to clear up any bubbling headlines misinterpreting his comments. 

 

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

"I'm going to nip this in the bud right now. Kanye was speaking about his own experience of everyone quick to say they are cancelling him because of differences in opinion & not being perfect," Kardashian wrote. "The analogies were in context to his own experiences, not defending anyone else."

The mother of three continued, "I want to make it very clear, he is not condoning anyone's actions or unacceptable disgusting behavior. My husband's words are being taken out of context due to timing."

During the service, West touched on the backlash he's faced in recent months. "Some of us are just programmed to be more scared than others, but I represent that overcoming fear and still being here...they say you can't do that…you can't do that—you'll lose your career, but I'm still here."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kanye West , Kim Kardashian , Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, North West

North West Is a Supermodel in the Making While Wearing Kim Kardashian's Heels

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Celebrity Family Feud

Kim Kardashian Recalls One of the First Times She Hung Out With Kanye West

Megan Fox, Today

Megan Fox Looks Unrecognizable While Filming New Movie Role

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

All the Details on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Engagement Ring From Chris Pratt

Dirty John

Everything Dirty John Changed or Left out From the Crazy True Story

2019 SAG Awards

SAG-AFTRA Accuses Oscars Academy of Trying to "Control" Award Show Talent

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger's Family Reacts to Chris Pratt Engagement

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.