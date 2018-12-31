2018 was a year Khloe Kardashian will never forget.

Shortly before kicking off a brand-new year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to reflect on the past 12 months.

"2018 was a roller coaster of emotions. My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I'm at an all time high," Khloe proclaimed on social media with a video collage of several memories. "This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again."

While she didn't address Tristan Thompson by name, the businesswoman said that she came out of "my experiences stronger than ever." And at this moment in time, Khloe knows that she can overcome any obstacle life throws her way.

"Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity. The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world!" she wrote to her followers as Daniel Caesar's "Blessed" played in the background. "Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do."