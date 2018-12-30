RETURNS
SUMMER 2018!

Kylie Jenner Dyes Her Hair Blue in New Seasonal Look

by Lena Grossman | Sun., Dec. 30, 2018

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner went from blonde to blue just in time for the chilly weather.

The Kylie Cosmetics chief shared her new 'do in a series of Instagram pictures. Kylie has been blonde a number of times before and recently went back to platinum before her lavish 21st birthday party. The blonde locks came in extra handy when she posed as quite the Barbie doppleganger on Halloween.

In November, 21-year-old went more seasonal and debuted a more icy blonde look. Now, she's staying in the holiday and weather-hued spirit with her light blue hair. On Saturday night, Kylie posted a video on her Instagram story of her blonde locks being washed and captioned it "fresh roots."

She most likely had to re-bleach her hair before adding on the teal.

Kylie Jenner's Best Looks

Once the fresh color was officially in her hair, she shared a number of videos on her Instagram Story showing it off. A photo that she shared racked up over a million likes in under an hour.

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Other than her new hair color, Kylie's Instagram Story was filled with some of her favorite memories of 2018 thus far. She shared one picture of herself next to her sister Khloe Kardashian as they both held onto their baby bumps. The photo from Jan. 10 was just about three weeks before she gave birth to her and Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, and about three months before True Thompson's birth.

There are also photos from Kylie and Travis' Met Gala red carpet debut as well as snapshots of Stormi in the pool, on a walk, under the gold Christmas tree and at various festivities.

It has been a festive and eventful holiday season for the makeup mogul. Kylie was recently named one of Forbes' wealthiest celebrities and tied with Jay-Z at a net worth of $900 million. She's on track and close to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire.

She's also spent some weeks on the road cheering on the "Sicko Mode" rapper on his Astroworld tour. While that was happening, she and Stormi looked adorable in matching cold weather outfits, spent a day at the aquarium and, of course, supported Travis at some of his biggest concerts.

So as winter continues for the next few months, so will the blue hair? We can't wait to see what spring has in store.

