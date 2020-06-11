"And hear me out—it's not because the word 'racist' is cool or easy to hear—but if you are a white person in particular, your existence allows you to benefit from the racist system in society," Evans expressed. "So whether you have or have not directly contributed to that racism, you benefit from it. And so, be willing to acknowledge that, be willing to accept that, because as soon as we get past your sensitivity about being called a racist, then we can get back to the work of actually correcting the behavior and the system."

Sylvester told Evans that his approach with his friends is a little more blunt.

"You're nicer than me, 'cause when they say, 'Well, it's uncomfortable to say things...' well yeah, try living it. It's uncomfortable!" Sylvester said. "But I appreciate the people who are willing to send those text messages and say, 'I don't know what to say,' because that means that you are willing to learn and accept what to say."

What he doesn't want, though, is repetitive questions about how he's feeling. Sylvester even provided a useful analogy: "You know when it's your birthday and you wake up that morning and you get a few 'happy birthday' text messages, and by the end of the day, you have had 50 'happy birthday' text messages, 25 posts on Instagram and a few Facebook messages? And although you know it's coming from a very nice place, you still feel overwhelmed and you feel like you have to respond back and you just want to enjoy your birthday?"

"Now imagine if every day since two Sundays ago was your birthday," he added. "It's tough. Don't ask me a question. Just say, 'Thinking about you! Saw this, thought you might like it. Hahaha.' Or something."

For more on protesting and allyship, as well as inside info on World of Dance season four, listen to the complete Just The Sip episode here.