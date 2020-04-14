Candace Cameron Bure wants to lift spirits during this trying time.

On Tuesday, the Fuller House actress spoke exclusively with In the Room's Jason Kennedy about the benefit concert she's throwing with brother Kirk Cameron. The Hope Rising concert, which will air on Facebook Live on Sunday, Apr. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, is slated to raise both spirits and funds for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Inspired by other benefit concerts for COVID-19, the Full House alum and the Growing Pains actor decided to create one that has an emphasis on faith.

"My brother called me and he's like, 'We got to do this, but with songs that have meaning and purpose and actually give hope from the guy who gives us everything and provides it all and comforts us and helps with our worries,'" Cameron Bure stated. "So, we got on the phone and started calling all of our Christian artist friends."