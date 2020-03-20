Kourtney Kardashian has come a long way, and the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will reflect that.

The 40-year-old mom of three sat down with E! host Jason Kennedy on In The Room, where she wholeheartedly agreed with Jason's notion that season 18 of KUWTK is "a new season in her life."

"I feel like I've finally got to the place where I can balance being a mom and working," the Poosh founder said. "I've always done both obviously, but it used to be where I would work a lot more. So I've really shifted my focus."

Kourtney explained that she wants the time spent with her kids to be meaningful, too.

"My kids have always been my top priority, but I never had time with them after school to, you know, do their homework or go to their activities," she added. "They all really need one-on-one time with me, so making an effort to do something is time consuming. It's like my whole life."