How did Tom Brady become the man he is today?

In this preview clip from Wednesday's inaugural In the Room special, the decorated NFL star, loving husband and father of three tells host Jason Kennedy he didn't do it alone.

"There's a lot of important people in my life," Brady says, crediting early role models—his parents and three sisters—for keeping him grounded from a young age. The football icon's present focus on family life feels like proof those influences have indeed left their mark, but they weren't the only ones.

"I think every person I've been around, I've learned something from," he explains, with an air of wisdom perhaps siphoned from one or several of those "great" individuals.

And though Brady's record-breaking career and enviable personal life certainly suggests he's collected all the right lessons along the way, the six-time Super Bowl champion believes there's always more room to grow.