The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Guidice is getting a much-needed message from her late mother, whose tragic death was chronicled on the Bravo reality show.

In this clip from Wednesday's season finale of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the medium begins to channel Teresa's father who never had the chance to say goodbye to his late wife.

"The way this comes in, she's putting a lot of emphasis on the release of guilt around your father, like really heavily, like, 'Let go of guilt, let go of guilt, let go of guilt,'" Tyler Henry says.

Teresa confirms that her father did feel guilt-ridden after his late wife's passing.

"There's something that's sad about how she passed. He does feel guilt because he never got to say goodbye to her. He was sick, he got pneumonia. And he went to the hospital and then she got pneumonia the next day. So then they brought her to a different hospital, so they never got to see each other," Teresa reveals.