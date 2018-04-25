Tyler Henry's readings always seem to come when they're needed most!

Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress Soleil Moon Frye got an important message about her late father Virgil and his support of her mother since his passing on this week's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"So, it's interesting in the way this comes across because he comes through and he acknowledges a reference of having to kind of take on...'Taking care of mom, taking care of mom, taking care of mom, taking care of mom.' It just keeps coming through over and over again," Tyler revealed.

Soleil's father was insistent on taking care of his ex-wife in life and in death.

"I feel like mom has to get closer. That's coming through over and over again. And again, it's coming through from dad of a feeling of like, 'Get her closer. Bring her closer,'" Tyler said.

"My mother's living situation right now is very tough and there's been a lot of questions about us wanting her to be closer, certainly," Soleil confirmed.