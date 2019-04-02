Unconditional love is so important.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the celebrated clairvoyant bonds with stylist Brad Goreski over their shared experiences with bullying. While the 41-year-old fashion expert faced harassment in his youth, he reveals he had an ally in his grandmother.

"She was a very big champion, who made me feel…no matter who I was or what I was that it's exactly the way it should be," Goreski shares. "I was bullied in school. I would know where the people were [that] I needed to stay away from and then the people where I could go and do my thing. And then, luckily on the other end of that, have like a safe place at home where I could be with my grandma."

Per Brad, his "very loving" and "very progressive" grandmother was the one who encouraged his different creative pursuits.

This confession resonates deeply with Tyler Henry, who also experienced bullying while growing up. However, Tyler admits he was actually picked on more for being a medium.