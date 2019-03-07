Tyler Henry sat down with a few of Hollywood's finest this week. But for the most part, he didn't meet them in Hollywood!

Courtesy of two individual sessions with clients who live out of state, Thursday's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry took the LA-based clairvoyant on a bi-coastal tour de spiritual forecast. First, Tyler ditched the SoCal sun and headed up to Seattle, a city that was almost entirely new to him when he first arrived.

"The last time I was in Seattle was for a Cher concert when I was 16," Tyler told the camera. "So, I doubt that's the client this time around but a boy can dream."

Unsurprisingly, the 23-year-old soothsayer was right about that—and a whole bunch of other things, too. Tyler's second visit to the Pacific Northwest actually brought him to Macklemore's sprawling estate, where the musician (whose real name is Ben Haggerty) awaited his reading with at least a touch of suspicion.