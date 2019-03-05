Wendi McLendon-Covey is about to get some major closure.

The Goldbergs actress is brought to tears on this week's Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry after asking "a big question" about a secret on her mom's side of the family. During the reading, Tyler Henry immediately picks up on some "unresolved" issues surrounding with a male member in the family.

"Do you know of a passing happening where we weren't able to get the details from the person who died but we found this out like later in life?" Tyler asks.

"Yep," Wendi confirms. "Everything you're saying I don't think has been resolved for anyone in the family and so there is a hole there."

"Would he have a connection to your mother?" the young clairvoyant asks. "Yes," Wendi says.

"It almost comes through as like an apology towards your mother," Tyler tells the Bridesmaids star. "There's something about a passing and knowing that a passing would look a certain way, but it's due to something else. Does that make sense from what you know?"