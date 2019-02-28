Messages they needed to hear.

On Thursday's all-new Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, clairvoyant Tyler Henry met with several notable names to share wise-words from the other side. For starters, the lovable medium sat down with Deal or No Deal host Howie Mandel.

Despite being "very excited" to meet Tyler, Howie had considered canceling as he wasn't sure he was ready for the "mental roller coaster" that was a reading with the Hollywood medium. At first, Howie had some skepticism about Tyler's abilities, but those doubts were washed away when the 23-year-old connected with a paternal individual who wanted to talk about their "ability to breathe."

"This is amazing because my father passed in 1989—so it's like 28, 29 years ago—of lung cancer," Howie confessed to Tyler.

As Tyler continued the reading, he informed Mandel that the other side wanted someone to know it was "okay" that they were taking a step back from Judaism.