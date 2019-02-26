by Brett Malec | Tue., Feb. 26, 2019 8:00 AM
Tyler Henry is dropping a baby bombshell on Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney Lopez!
On Thursday's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the clairvoyant picks up on clues that the celebrity couple might not be done expanding their family of four.
"They're having me joke about kids. They're having me go two, three, two, three, two, three, two, three like back and forth, they keeping saying this. And then, 'Stop!.' Like, 'Halt!'" Tyler tells them in this shocking preview clip. "How many kids do you have?"
"Two," Courtney answers.
"They're having me just talk about overall health and well-being and when it comes to your physical health to be kind of aware or conscientious. How many kids do you see yourself having in your life?" Tyler asks.
"I mean, three at the most and we have two...And he really wants three," she tells him.
"I wouldn't say it's out of the question. It's nothing bad, it's just something that might present a little bit of a hurdle. But nothing serious," Tyler tells them.
"We're always talking about having another child," Courtney adds.
Mario then asks Tyler if it's too dangerous for them to have more kids. Tyler confirms it's more about the "struggle" to get pregnant. "I wouldn't be concerned after the child is conceived for the mother or for the child," Tyler says. "It's more the beforehand."
Mario confirms that getting pregnant again has been an "issue" for him and Courtney. "Did you hack our phones?" Mario jokes.
"I've seen the show a million times and until you're sitting there and you are the actual person, you just don't understand how real the afterlife is," an astounded Courtney admits. Flash forward to a few months after their reading with Tyler: Mario and Courtney announced they're expecting baby No. 3!
Watch Tyler's amazing prediction in the clip above.
Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Tuesday at 9 p.m. on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?