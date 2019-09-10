Is Penelope Disick a budding interior designer?

Well, according to Flip It Like Disick's resident interior designer Willa Ford, the seven-year-old Disick child certainly has an eye for the finer things. On Sunday's all-new episode of Flip It Like Disick, fans will witness Ford assisting in the redesign of Scott Disick's daughter's room.

And, from what we hear, Kourtney Kardashian's middle child made some pretty impressive demands. Specifically, North West's cousin name checked a monopoint light fixture in her consultation with Willa.

"I have interviewed a lot of my clients' kids for their rooms and I have never had a kid tell me that they wanted monopoints on their ceiling," the "I Wanna Be Bad" singer relayed in an exclusive chat with E! News. "My mind was blown. Probably 80 percent of the population does not know what a monopoint light is."

Of course, as Ford noted herself, this expertise comes from the youngster's luxurious upbringing. Not only is Penelope exposed to interior design through her father's house flipping business, but her mother is a lifestyle guru thanks to Poosh.com.