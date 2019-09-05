PREMIERES
See Scott Disick Surprise His Contractor With an Impromptu Haircut on Flip It Like Disick

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Sep. 5, 2019 9:00 AM

He's a new man.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Flip It Like Disick, Scott Disick freshens up his look by getting a much-needed haircut. Not only does the Keeping Up With the Kardashians veteran take inches off the top, but he also trims up his naturally-thick beard.

"Looking good! How do you feel?" veteran assistant Lindsay Diamond inquires.

"I feel younger, lighter, fresher," Lord Disick remarks as his barber JC finishes up. "And I'm back, baby."

As Disick checks out JC's work, he jokes that he didn't know if he "still looked like this under it all." Nonetheless, this new 'do has fired up the father of three.

"I feel like with my long hair I've been lagging," the reality star turned house flipper reflects. "I've been moving slower. Projects going slower. Now? Everything can be fresh, clean and moving quickly."

Clearly, Disick has embraced his new mantra as he puts pressure on contractor Miki Mor to get HOA approval for the Jed Smith house.

Watch

Scott's Skipper Jumps Ship: Flip It Like Disick Aftershow Ep. 4

"Jed Smith literally costs me $750 a day for it to just stand still," Disick notes in a confessional. "It just gives me a lot of anxiety just thinking about wasting, burning money."

After Mor urges his Flip It Like Disick boss "to be patient," Disick has the contractor get in the barber's chair. The short-tempered contractor gets a taste of Disick's anxiety when the latter gives him an impromptu buzz.

"Stop it! Stop," a nervous Mor exclaims to Disick. "Stop it!"

"Miki, if you keep moving it's only gonna get worse for you," the 36-year-old reality star states.

Thankfully, Disick gives Mor a "nice, little, quick shape up."

See all of the antics for yourself in the clip above!

