by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Aug. 25, 2019 7:00 PM
Without Scott Disick, French Montana's home theater would still be a "disaster."
On Sunday's all-new Flip It Like Disick, the reality star turned house flipper tackled the "Unforgettable" rapper's mess of a theater room. Not only did the room feature a ceiling fan in front of the projector, but it also had "19-Sin-City" tall speakers on each side of the cinema screen. (And don't get us started on the shag carpet.)
Thus, Disick suggested it was time to gut the room and redesign the space from scratch.
"Alright, so the whole thing is a wreck. It's a nightmare," the father of three relayed to his friend during the walk through. "We'll have to demolish that whole entire thing."
Minutes within the space, Disick pitched a "full-blown jungle" theme, in honor of the hit-maker's 2017 album "Jungle Rules."
"The whole thing. Green trees coming out of everywhere," the E! personality explained regarding his vision. "Branches, monkeys hanging off the thing, look like a f--king theme park. Like, some Disneyland type s--t."
"Bears, tigers, oh my!" Khloe Kardashian's ex laughed. Nonetheless, Montana signed off on the concept.
"Let's do it. I'm down. I love it," the musician assured the Talentless founder.
Clearly, Montana meant what he said as he gave Disick a $150,000 budget for the redesign. In addition to recruiting interior designer Willa Ford, Disick enlisted the help of DSI Luxury Technology for the best audio and visual equipment.
What Disick didn't plan for was the fact that the equipment would cost the bulk of his budget.
"French basically said, 'Let's spend like $150,000 on this room.' And I just spent almost two-thirds of it on the audio and visual," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians veteran noted in a confessional.
Still, Sofia Richie's beau moved forward with his plan.
After speaking with Disick about his vision for the "Jungle Rules" project, Ford and veteran assistant Lindsay Diamond met with a custom furniture designer. During the meeting, the "I Wanna Be Bad" singer made it clear that the couch needed to be large and sturdy enough to hold many guests.
"French is gonna have some good parties on that couch," Diamond joked.
In order to fulfill this promise, Disick and his team began work on the theater room right away. Although the demoing proved that the room was in rough shape, Disick was certain his redesign would "blow French's mind."
E!
Unsurprisingly, Disick's instincts were right as his close pal and client praised the Flip It Like Disick team's work.
"This is crazy! This is sick," the chart topper remarked. "I love the walls."
On top of loving the new jungle-inspired wall fabric, Montana appeared pleased with the durable custom-made couch and the Miami Vice-inspired "Jungle Rules" sign. Not to mention, the project ended up being $15,000 under budget.
"I didn't think it was possible, but this is about to be my favorite room," the "No Stylist" artist concluded.
See everything that went down on this week's episode, including Willa's attempt to win back contractor Miki Mor, in the recap video above!
