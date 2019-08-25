Without Scott Disick, French Montana's home theater would still be a "disaster."

On Sunday's all-new Flip It Like Disick, the reality star turned house flipper tackled the "Unforgettable" rapper's mess of a theater room. Not only did the room feature a ceiling fan in front of the projector, but it also had "19-Sin-City" tall speakers on each side of the cinema screen. (And don't get us started on the shag carpet.)

Thus, Disick suggested it was time to gut the room and redesign the space from scratch.

"Alright, so the whole thing is a wreck. It's a nightmare," the father of three relayed to his friend during the walk through. "We'll have to demolish that whole entire thing."

Minutes within the space, Disick pitched a "full-blown jungle" theme, in honor of the hit-maker's 2017 album "Jungle Rules."

"The whole thing. Green trees coming out of everywhere," the E! personality explained regarding his vision. "Branches, monkeys hanging off the thing, look like a f--king theme park. Like, some Disneyland type s--t."