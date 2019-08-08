Scott Disick is hyped and wielding a sledgehammer! Happy demo day.

"Today is the first day of demo at the Jed Smith house," explains the home renovation expert in this clip from Sunday's new Flip It Like Disick. "Not wanting to waste any time or money, I'm gonna start this demo myself."

Those who watched the house-flipping show's series premiere this past weekend will probably remember the Hidden Hills property Scott's referencing here (for the record, it's the one he and his team decided to buy, with the intention of flipping and reselling, after surveying a few different options last episode). Those who didn't can probably at least infer it's this one, since his narration overlays some footage of Scott going to town on the entryway's back wall with the aforementioned sledgehammer.

And he's not the only member of Flip It Like Disick's motley crew of real estate mongers who's living for this right now.