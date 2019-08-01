by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Aug. 1, 2019 9:30 AM
Steve Aoki needs the Scott Disick touch for his Las Vegas residence.
In this clip from the season one premiere of Flip It Like Disick, the famed DJ reveals he needs assistance for one room in his impressive abode. Apparently, Aoki has frequent guests, but not enough living space.
"I don't really use this room that much," the "Are You Lonely" artist notes to Disick and Benny Luciano. "The thing is, I don't have enough rooms in my house. It's a four-bedroom house and a 16,000 square-foot-space."
Per Steve, since his guests are often artists, they are typically fine crashing on couches. Nonetheless, the chart topper wants to give them a stylish sleeping space to call their own.
"I need the Scott Disick touch to this room," Aoki adds.
As seen in the video above, the room features an array of random items, including a ping pong table and a skate board collection. So, it's up to Scott and his team to create a vision for the room.
"Steve's house is insane and has a ton of detail and is ultra-modern," the father-of-three shares in a confessional. "So, when he asked me to kind of help him, it was really humbling and really was a great feeling."
Understandably, Scott is eager to impress his famous friend…and will do anything to lock in the job. In fact, Disick even jumps off a balcony into a 16-feet-deep pool.
"There's no heat in here," Disick declares from the pool. "It's f--king freezing!"
See the iconic jump for yourself in the clip above!
