Watch Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Play a Game to See How Well They Know Each Other

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jul. 31, 2019 11:25 AM

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick have been hanging out since last decade. But how well do these two really know each other?

The comrades, pranksters and longtime E! co-stars put their friendship to the test in this sweet Q&A video that sees both halves of the dynamic duo spilling fun facts and generally confirming that they are, in fact, just as close as we suspected. So, without further ado:

"What's Khloe's favorite dessert?" the Flip It Like Disick face reads from a stack of index cards. Any guesses? As far as KoKo trivia facts go, this one's a no-brainer for Scott. "Black-and-white cookie," he says confidently (and he's right) but per usual, Khloe wants to level up.

"From?" she asks.

"Lovi's Deli," he shoots back. Ding, ding, ding!

Khloe's up next with a similar question—this time, about the Lord's "go-to" junk-food preference.

Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Rule Sunday Nights on E!

"Like, the chips…" offers the Revenge Body star. But with the dessert round not far behind them, Kourtney Kardashian's ex is in the market for specifics here, which seems fair.

"Right, that would be it," Scott tells her. "But what flavor?"

Khloe guesses "sour cream and onion," and it's the one because of course it is.

Find out if Scott would let Khloe be his personal trainer—and see her take a guess at his favorite vacation spot too—in the full video above!

