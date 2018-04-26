Jessie James Decker is opening up about the realities of life as a mom of three and showing that the post-baby snap back doesn't come overnight.

The country singer took to Instagram to share an empowering photo of what has "been by far the hardest recovery" just three weeks after giving birth to her third child, a baby boy, Forrest Bradley Decker.

"Keepin it real! 3 weeks post and I'm still very swollen. The 3rd has been by far the hardest recovery, but I'm feeling stronger every day. Little Forrest is such an amazing baby and the easiest one of the 3. I've updated you all throughout my entire pregnancy and how much my tummy/baby were growing monthly so I felt like I should share where I'm at post baby," Jessie captioned the revealing pic of her post-baby body.

"It sure is incredible what the body can do and I'm so grateful! I know i say this after each baby but remember what our bodies just when through for 9 months and be proud, don't stress over post baby body, just enjoy your new baby because these are beautiful moments and memories you will cherish forever (aaaand drink your coffee to survive the no sleeping all night long ha!)"