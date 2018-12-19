Does Jason Kennedy have a future as a makeup artist?

After watching this YouTube makeup tutorial, we're thinking that's highly unlikely. In the video above, Jason convinced his E! News co-host Giuliana Rancic to be his model while he attempted both a smoky cat eye and lip contour.

"Who's smoky? Who's smoky?" Kennedy joked while applying makeup.

"Not me," Giuliana retorted.

It's a good thing Jason and Giuliana are longtime friends and co-workers as this makeover turned out hilariously bad. "You know it's scary when the makeup artist says, 'You're going to be okay,'" Bill Rancic's wife quipped.

Not only did Jason fail to create a look "perfect for a date night," the E! personality also accidentally poked his reluctant model right in the eye.

"You thought this was a joke, but this actually looks fantastic," a confident Jason stated as he applied a large amount of eye shadow. "This is perfect and then there—you go right above it. It's good, huh?"