Giuliana Rancic is coming home.

Three years after she left E! News, the E! network announced she will return to co-host the show with Jason Kennedy, joining correspondents Melanie Bromley, Carissa Culiner, Kristin Dos Santos, Zuri Hall, Erin Lim, Will Marfuggi, Sibley Scoles and Justin Sylvester. Rancic, of course, continued to host Fashion Police and Live From the Red Carpet in the last three years. Recently, she was part of E! News' multi-platform coverage of the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which delivered a record 111 million total engagements.

"Returning to host E! News is every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago when I joined the show and embarked on this wonderful career," said Rancic, who first became a correspondent in 2002. "Co-hosting alongside one of my best friends, Jason Kennedy, with one of the most talented teams in entertainment journalism, makes this move even more special. I can't wait to reconnect with the E! News audience and go on this journey together once again."

Rancic will return to the airwaves Sept. 4.