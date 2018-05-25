Justice is about to be served.

Early on Friday morning, Harvey Weinstein turned himself into police custody in New York City to face charges for two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. If convicted, he could spend up to 50 years in prison. His arrest is putting the minds of many women in Hollywood at ease.

Weinstein has been the center of controversy since the bombshell New York Times report that detailed his alleged pattern of sexual abuse in Hollywood. Many celebrities have spoken up about his behavior. Most notably was CITIZEN ROSE star Rose McGowan. What are these actresses saying about this latest arrest?