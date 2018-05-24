WEEKDAYS
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Are Allegedly Going Through a Major Custody Battle

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., May. 24, 2018 5:32 PM

Breaking up is hard to do! 

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been working through their divorce for quite some time now, and it looks like the drama continues to unfold. Reports recently surfaced that Angie wants to take the kids to London to film Maleficent 2, but Brad wants her to keep the kids at their home base in L.A.

Neither Brad nor Angelina could be reached for comment, but a source tells E! News their divorce has dragged on because the two are at odds over the custody of their children. Both parents have been vocal in the past about putting their children's best interests at the forefront, so will they be able to reach an agreement soon? 

Watch

E! Looks Back at Brad Pitt in 2004

Watch the video above for all the details! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

