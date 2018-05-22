WEEKDAYS
Did John Cena Win Nikki Bella Back Already?

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., May. 22, 2018 5:16 PM

Are these two back on? 

Nikki Bella and John Cena might be back together again! These two just can't seem to quit each other, and over the weekend they were spotted in San Diego where the two share a home together. 

A source tells E! News that they are definitely back together. Which shouldn't come as a major surprise considering Nikki never took off the huge diamond sparkler John gave her when he proposed. Apparently he wanted it to stand as a reminder of the love they once shared. Do you think they will end up walking down the aisle after all? 

John Cena Gets Candid With Nikki Bella This Sunday

Get all the details in the clip above! 

