Carrie Underwood Is Opening Up About Her Scary Accident: "I Didn't Know How Things Were Going to End Up"

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., May. 10, 2018 5:32 PM

She's back and better than ever! 

Carrie Underwood is finally revealing the details of her scary fall nearly six months ago that required over 40 stitches around her mouth and left her with a broken wrist. The musician sat down with Today's Hoda Kotbon Thursday to discuss the incident and her recovery. 

"I didn't know how things were going to end up...I used in honestly as a teachable moment. Playing on stairs is dangerous," Carrie said about sharing the news with her young son. It's truly amazing how far she has come. How is Carrie moving forward since the accident?

Carrie Underwood Records an Annoying Mike Fisher

Watch the clip above for the full story! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

