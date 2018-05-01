WEEKDAYS
12PM | 7PM | 11PM

Which Spice Girl Did Justin Timberlake Hookup With?

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., May. 1, 2018 4:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

He's spilling all the tea! 

Justin Timberlake along with former 'N sync band members Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show and played a fun game of "Never Have I Ever." The stars got very candid and let more than a few secrets loose. 

During the game, Justin revealed that he had in fact hooked up with a Spice Girl in his heyday. Unfortunately, he kept his lips mum on the actual lady. Don't worry, E! is still trying to get to the bottom of it! What other couples are dishing on their sex lives? 

Watch

Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone Love Working Together

See the full story in the clip above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Couples , Love And Sex , Gwen Stefani , Blake Shelton , Top Stories , Justin Timberlake , Chris Hemsworth , Elsa Pataky
Latest News
Ben Falcone, Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Reveal the Best Parts About Working Together

Anna Faris, Eva Longoria

Anna Faris Reveals Her Parenting Advice for Pregnant Overboard Co-Star Eva Longoria

Did Charlize Theron "Poop" On Her New Project?

Are Kanye West & Kim Kardashian in Danger?

Tristan Thompson

Tristan Thompson Is Starting His Own Athletic Apparel Line

Hollywood Celebrity Sex Confessions

Enrique Iglesias

See Enrique Iglesias' Unique Way of Carrying His Twin Babies

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.