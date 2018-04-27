Moving on is hard to do!

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert were country musics hottest couple before their divorce in 2015. Now, thanks to Miranda's new relationship, and a seemingly covert tweet from Blake, their past relationship drama is being revisited.

"Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It's karma!!" Blake tweeted earlier this week. Which fans think is in reference to Miranda's new relationship with musician Evan Felker, who is still married to his wife Staci Felker. Although Evan filed for divorce earlier this year, it hasn't been finalized. What does his soon-to-be ex-wife Staci have to say about it all?