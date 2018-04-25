WEEKDAYS
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Are Coming to Kanye West's Defense on Twitter

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 5:18 PM

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner our setting the record straight! 

Kanye West's return to Twitter has spurred a lot of conversation and concern over the last week. The rapper has taken to the social media site to share his thoughts on everything from Donald Trump to ping pong. 

While many outlets have reported that this behavior has some of his friends and family concerned, his mother-in-law and wife are coming to his defense. "Your commentary on Kanye being erratic and his tweets being disturbing is actually scary," Kim shared on social media. "So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair."

What did Kris have to say about it all? 

Kanye West's Controversial Return to Twitter

