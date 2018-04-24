WEEKDAYS
12PM | 7PM | 11PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Chris Pratt Jokes That His Son "Doesn't Like Him as Much" as the Rest of the Avengers: Infinity War Characters

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 5:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's the moment we've all been waiting for! 

The purple carpet for Avengers: Infinity War film premiere was on Monday night, and Hollywood's hottest celebs were in attendance to celebrate the film. Everyone from Robert Downey Jr. to Chris Pratt was on the carpet to support the newest film in the Marvel franchise.  

E! News' Zuri Hall caught up with Chris Pratt on the carpet and he spilled about what his son Jack Pratt thinks of his role in the film. "For some reason he doesn't like me as much," Chris joked. "Maybe he's just cool!" What other celebs made an appearance during the evening? 

Watch

Avengers: Infinity War Latest Trailer Is Here

See all the fun details in the clip above!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Scarlett Johansson , Mark Ruffalo , Chris Pratt , Chadwick Boseman , Gwyneth Paltrow , Robert Downey Jr. , Chris Hemsworth , Tom Hiddleston , Top Stories
Latest News
George R. R. Martin

George R.R. Martin Says The Winds of Winter Not Coming in 2018

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Says Second Pregnancy Is Harder Than Her First For One Specific Reason

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek: What Will Become of Meredith's Harper Avery Award After Scandal?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Marry American and British Customs

Beyonce

Ladies' Night Out! Beyoncé Reunites With Destiny's Child for a Third Time

ESC: Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian Appears Nude and Touches Herself in NSFW Fragrance Ad

The Handmaid's Tale, Alexis Bledel

The Handmaid's Tale's Alexis Bledel Talks Emily's Big Episode in the Colonies

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.