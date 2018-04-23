WEEKDAYS
12PM | 7PM | 11PM

Kate Middleton Gives Birth! We Have All the Sweet Details

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 5:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's a boy! 

The royal family has a lot to celebrate today! Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child on Monday morning. The newest addition to their family joins older brother Prince George of Cambridge, 4, and sister Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, 2.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." How did Kate pay tribute to her husband's late mother? 

Watch

Kate Middleton Wears Jenny Packham Again After Birth

Watch the clip above for all the details! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Kate Middleton , Prince William , Royals , Pregnancies , Top Stories
Latest News
Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Jokes That His Son "Doesn't Like Him as Much" as the Rest of the Avengers: Infinity War Characters

Kanye West, North West

North West Plays With Dolls That Look a Lot Like Michael Jackson—and Kanye

Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey Sends His Love to Channing Tatum After ''Not an Ideal'' Split

Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb Are Living Their Best Lives in Italy and We Have the Pics to Prove It!

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine Reveals His "A-Team" Parenting Style With Behati Prinsloo

Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure Has the Perfect Response to a Body-Shaming Troll

Allison Mack

Allison Mack to Be Released on $5 Million Bond for Sex Trafficking Charges

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.