We did it, Shanon and I got married! I know it's cheesy and everyone says this, but our wedding day really was the best day of our lives! The whole day was just perfect.

We got married at The Islander, A Guy Harvey Outpost in Islamorada, Florida. Mother Nature blessed us with a beautiful, warm, sunny day. Although, she was a little too generous with the wind. My poor bridesmaids had to hold their skirts as they walked down the long sandy beach aisle. And, my veil was blowing out of control. But hey, I'll take wind over rain and heavy humidity any day!

I've never loved a dress more than my wedding dress! I'm still obsessed with every little detail, and I'm determined to find a reason to wear it again. The jewelry I wore was very special to me. I had a piece from each of my deceased grandmothers. My pinky ring was a gift from Shanon from several years ago, and the earrings were a wedding gift from him.