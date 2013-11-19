WEEKDAYS
Lisa Vanderpump: My Family in England are "Not Supportive" of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills—Watch Now!

by Bruna Nessif | Tue., Nov. 19, 2013 7:49 PM

Make yourself some sangria and enjoy.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump stopped by the E! News set today to chat (and drink some of her LVP Sangria) with Catt Sadler and Giuliana Rancic about a number of different topics—including her "naughty" cast on Vanderpump Rules and her recent rift with costar and former bestie Brandi Glanville.

"I'm actually interested to see how it plays out myself, because I don't quite understand what went down," Lisa said about her feud with Glanville.

"This week I saw just a little glitch when she said, 'Well I didn't really have your back,' because I was like, 'Really, I've always had yours.' And then I did chastise her at the table a little bit when she used the C-word because last week I was chastising her for using the F-word when she said, 'Shut the f—k up.' And I was like, 'Noooo!'"

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant also explained that the cast are required to watch so that they can blog, and if there's a moment when she wants to pick up the phone and confront a cast member about something they said or did, she said, "You're kinda supposed to save that for the reunion."

As if RHOBH wasn't enough drama for the celeb, she also stars and produces her spinoff series Vanderpump Rules, which focuses on her young, hot and troublesome staff at SUR restaurant in West Hollywood.

"They are so naughty, I even see the footage and I'm like, 'No, they didn't do that! We could've cut that out.' Because it's 'Vanderpump Rules,' if it ever goes out to England, I'm not gonna be let back into the country," she told E! News.

And although Vanderpump laughed when she said that, there's (kind of) some truth to what she said.

"They're not supportive," she said of her relatives in England. "It's a 'reality show' and that doesn't quite fit in with their perception of what I should be doing with my real life. People in England don't talk like that."

Watch the clip to hear about Vanderpump's Twitter interaction with Lady Gaga and much more!

TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , E! News , Exclusives , Top Stories , Lisa Vanderpump

