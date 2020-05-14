by Alyssa Ray | Thu., May. 14, 2020 12:01 PM
Could more Jonas babies be on the way?
On Wednesday, Kevin Jonas virtually stopped by E! News co-host Scott Tweedie's Instagram series, HappE! Hour. During this exclusive chat, the "Sucker" artist opened up about the new music he and his brothers are dropping tomorrow, May 15.
The first new track, titled "X," may be familiar to Jonas Brothers fans as it lives in the credits of their Happiness Continues documentary. Thus, the oldest Jonas said they're "really pumped" about this song's release.
"It's awesome, it's a collaboration as well with Karol G," Kevin told E!. "I'm the most excited about this song coming out. I've been waiting a long time."
Furthermore, Kevin teased that there will be a few surprises that go along with the single's release. Of course, "X" isn't the only song dropping Friday as the Jonas Brothers will also be releasing "Five More Minutes."
As E! readers may recall, the pop group debuted this song at the 2020 Grammys. And it seems that the romantic tune is a favorite of the Jonas Sisters, especially Kevin's wife, Danielle Jonas.
"This song might do it! This song might create more children," the 32-year-old artist coyly declared. "I don't know, we'll see. It's a good one."
Kevin and Danielle, who married in 2009, are parents to daughters Alena (6) and Valentina (3).
Speaking of Alena and Valentina, Kevin revealed that his favorite part of the Happiness Begins tour was when his daughters got to see their dad and uncles perform.
"I think my favorite moment from that show, that whole documentary, is just the fact that I have my kids see the show for the first time and they captured that on camera," he added. "I will forever have the joy of seeing them see us for the first time, which is cool."
In fact, Kevin has no regrets about reviving the Jonas Brothers with Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas. Although some "real conversations" were needed before coming back together, Kevin said they're "stronger together now."
"But, even more so than that, I really wanted my family to be able to witness me and the Jonas Brothers again. I felt like it was important, when the opportunity was raised, that I get to be on the road and have fun," Kevin expressed. "Me and Dani both missed it."
In addition to all of this, Kevin took a moment to discuss his partnership with Caribu, an activity-based video-calling app. "It's just fantastic," Kevin detailed. "Especially right now, with everyone staying at home, it's really allowed the grandparents to connect with our girls, Alena and Valentina, and be able to read them bedtime stories from afar."
For all of this and more, including Kevin's daughters' thoughts on Camp Rock, be sure to watch the clips above.
