It's time to get excited, fashion fans!

#FashionWeekatE has once again arrived and E! is dedicated to giving fans multi-platform coverage (on-air, online and across mobile and social). This means that E! is once again setting up headquarters at Spring Studios—the official home of New York Fashion Week—in order to bring viewers an exclusive and inside look at one of the year's biggest fashion events.

For starters, E! News coverage will feature exclusive fittings, backstage interviews and collection walk-throughs with notable names like Lisa Rinna, Delilah and Amelia Hamlin, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Billy Porter and Brandon Maxwell. Thankfully, fans will be able to consume this content on E! News at 7 a.m. and on Pop of the Morning at 11 a.m.

All week long, E! will be following the style icons you love as they experience NYFW first hand. In anticipation of the release of Disney's Mulan in theaters March 27th, we'll meet Mulan herself, Yifei Liu, as she experiences NYFW for the first time, chronicling her designer looks and backstage escapades. BMW of North America is teaming up with fashion designer Jason Wu to create a bold, unconventional Oscars look for E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi to debut on the red carpet. His collection will be on display during NYFW, with E! taking viewers behind the scenes for a special look at his show-stopping designs.