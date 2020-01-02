Wondering what to expect from this year's Golden Globe Awards?

As far as category winners are concerned, we can't reveal much—mostly because, like all of you, we'll be watching the exciting annual event live Sunday night, Jan. 5—but thanks to resident E! style expert Zanna Roberts Rassi, we can now provide a bit of fashion forecasting.

In this stylish first-look clip from tonight's Golden Globes: E!'s Inside Guide special, which will offer viewers a more comprehensive award show preview starting at 11 p.m., Rassi shares her predictions regarding the evening's red carpet ensembles. And though even she can't say for sure which celebrities will be wearing what come Sunday, Zanna employs her longstanding industry experience to formulate some compelling hypotheses.

According to her, bright colors, metallic hues and technicolor patterns are more than likely due to dominate the upcoming Globes carpet.