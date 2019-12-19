E! is the place to be for awards season.
At the start of 2020, A-list stars and nominees will come together at Hollywood's biggest awards shows. Thus, it isn't surprising that Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will once again host E!'s Live From The Red Carpet for the 2020 Golden Globes, Grammys and Oscars.
Like in previous years, Seacrest and Rancic will bring fans closer to their favorite celebrities through fun and authentic interviews. And we're certain there will be a spontaneous moment or two from these red carpets.
In fact, you won't be able to miss a single red carpet moment, as E! announced that they'll once again deliver comprehensive multi-platform coverage on-air, on digital and across mobile and social.
Don't believe us? Well, we know for a fact that Live from the Red Carpet saw impressive growth (across multiple platforms) during last year's awards season.
So, for what's in store for 2020, be sure to take a look at the complete Live From the Red Carpet schedule below.
2020 Golden Globes (Airing Sunday, Jan. 5)
E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards - 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT
E! hosts, experts and special guests will provide viewers the ultimate pop culture guide for television's most highly-anticipated night.
E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards – 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT
Hosts Seacrest and Rancic will bring the magic of the red carpet to pop culture fans around the globe as the interview the night's biggest stars.
E! After Party: The 2020 Golden Globe Awards - 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT
The celebration will continue as we break down the night's most memorable moments, including the winners and snubs, fashion standouts and buzzworthy speeches.
2020 Grammys (Airing Sunday, Jan. 26)
E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Grammy Awards - 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT
Join our pop culture panel as they provide viewers with the ultimate countdown to the top moments to look forward to at this year's Grammys!
E! Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Grammy Awards - 6:00 p.m. ET/3:00 p.m. PT
Seacrest and Rancic will return once more to capture spontaneous and memorable interviews with music's biggest stars.
E! After Party: The 2020 Grammy Awards -11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT
The Nightly Pop panel will break down the major moments of the night, including the surprise wins and snubs. Of course, they'll also cover the big fashion standouts, memorable speeches, notable performances and more.
2020 Oscars (Airing Sunday, Feb. 9)
E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: Oscars 2020 - 1:00 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT
It's film's biggest night! And E! hosts and special guests will be sure to provide viewers with the ultimate guide to the 2020 Oscars. This will include extensive entertainment insight and style scoop.
E! Live From the Red Carpet: Oscars 2020 - 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT
Seacrest and Rancic will once again lead the charge as Live From the Red Carpet provides the most extensive multi-platform coverage at the Academy Awards. Fans should expect noteworthy and genuine interviews with today's biggest stars.
Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2020 - 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT
Join E! as we break down the night's show-stopping fashion from the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet.
E! After Party: Oscars 2020 - 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT
The fun continues as we at E! tackle the night's most memorable moments. We're talking winners, snubs, viral moments, etc.
(For those of you who may not know, E!'s Live From The Red Carpet is produced by Ryan Seacrest Productions and Den of Thieves. Executive Producers are Seacrest, Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski, with Co-Executive Producer Sam Brenzel.)
Throughout the awards shows, second screen live coverage—E! Stream the Red Carpet—will air on Twitter at @enews beginning at 5:40 p.m. ET/ 2:40 p.m. PT. E! News' Instagram Stories will feature a day-long takeover by various E! talent from the red carpet, delivering exclusive content and a behind-the scenes look at all the action.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
As for the day after coverage?
On the Monday following the award shows, E! will serve up morning-to-night coverage featuring an expansive programing lineup where our hosts will give a special look at the most memorable moments of the night, biggest fashion highlights, one-on-one interviews with the winners, a look inside the most popular after parties and behind-the-scenes moments you didn't see.
So, on Mondays, Jan. 6, Jan. 27. and Feb. 10 at 7 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., be sure to catch E! News and Pop of the Morning co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie as they dig into the award show from the night before.
Come noon, Daily Pop's Carissa Culiner, Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart will takeover commentating duties and will give their takes on the night.
By 11:00 p.m., Nightly Pop's Stewart, Nina Parker and Hunter March will add their spin to the commentary.
For those avid social media users, don't miss E! News' Instagram Stories, which will feature fresh, comedic and quick-pace takes on the night. Not to mention, at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. pt, E! News will livestream Post Pop. This livestream will recap the biggest red carpet and in-show moments.
E! News' popular Snapchat series, The Rundown, hosted by Erin Lim, will also return with special awards coverage.
Like we said, E! is the place to be for awards coverage.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK