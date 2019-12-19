"I've spent the last six years on the TODAY show doing fashion and entertainment and lifestyle [correspondence], so luckily for E!, I'm a morning person," she tells us. "I think what people want in the morning at 7 a.m. is they want to be informed, but they also want to be entertained and I feel like that's what E! does best. So to be able to give people information, the headlines that they want to know about in reality, in pop culture, in celebrity, but also entertain them at the same time, it's like a match made in heaven. I think that doing this at 7 a.m. is really gonna change people's morning schedules because this is going to be a part of your morning routine in the same way that you brush your teeth and you make your coffee, this is going to be a part of your day and I'm so excited that we get to be starting the day with our fans all over."