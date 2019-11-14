Look mom, we made it!

E! News steals the spotlight in this throwback-infused segment from Wednesday's episode, which looks back at the real-life broadcast series' fictional cameos on the big and small screens. From 2007's Knocked Up to 2019's BH90210, E! News has left its mark on Hollywood blockbusters and popular TV shows for more than a decade. And that's certainly something to celebrate!

With scheduling changes ahead for the pop culture program—after this week, E! News shift its broadcasts from evenings in L.A. to mornings in New York—longtime co-hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy are in the mood for reminiscing.

"S--t! I keep messing up," cracks Giuliana in a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip from the set of 2007's Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer.